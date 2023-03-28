Youngest ZP chief resigns

Bilaspur, March 27
Muskan, the youngest Zila Parishad (ZP) chairperson in Himachal Pradesh from Bilaspur, resigned from her post today. She had won the ZP elections as an Independent candidate at the age of 20 years three years ago and was later elected as chairperson with the support of the BJP. The ruling Congress party was going to unseat Muskan but she and resigned from her post, a close aide of Muskan said.
