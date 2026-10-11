‘Your staff snatched car’s keys, register’: Nauni varsity Registrar writes to Vice-Chanceloor

The Registrar of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, Siddhartha Acharya, has apprised the state government about the manner in which the staff of the Vice-Chancellor took away his official vehicle and snatched his dispatch register after he was divested of his post on October 5.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor (its copies sent to government officials) on October 8, the Registrar stated, “I have been working in the capacity of Registrar even after your illegal order of October 5 that the Secretary (Horticulture) nullified.”

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Acharya stated, “The forceful and deliberate snatching of the keys of my official vehicle and my dispatch register by your personal staff is a matter of grave concern for the working of this institution and shows your lack of regard for rules/regulations and the superior authority.”

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As per a copy of the letter accessed by The Tribune, the Registrar also apprised the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance), Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary (Horticulture), Secretary to the Governor, besides officials of the university about the unsavoury episode.

The Vice-Chancellor had on October 5 appointed DP Sharma as the Registrar of the university after divesting Acharya of his powers. However, the Secretary (Horticulture) on October 6 nullified the Vice-Chancellor’s “unconstitutional” orders and asked Acharya to continue as Registrar. Later, the Vice-Chancellor also asked Acharya to continue as Registrar, thus creating an unpleasant scene in the university. It is the state government not the Vice-Chancellor that appoints the Registrar of the university, as per the norms.