Youth attacked with sword in Manikaran

A tourist from Punjab reportedly attacked a youth with a sword in Manikaran valley of Kullu today. Allegedly, the accused attacked the youth for being asked to remove the Khalistan flag on his motorcycle. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the injured youth bleeding from a head wound. The incident caused significant commotion, with locals blocking roads in protest and demanding immediate action against the hooliganism by some visitors from Punjab.

On March 5, 2023, over 100 miscreants from Punjab reportedly rioted in Manikaran, vandalising around 20 vehicles and creating panic at night. Two individuals from Punjab were later arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier that day, approximately 100 motorcyclists from Punjab caused a disturbance at the Green Tax Barrier in Manali, engaging in an altercation with staff over the payment of the green tax.

Locals have expressed growing frustration with such behaviour. They said visitors from Punjab travel in large groups on motorcycles, and some are accused of brandishing Khalistan flags and engaging in brawls when confronted. While pilgrims are welcomed, locals say hooliganism fuelled by intoxication is unacceptable. They added that some visitors are reportedly armed with swords, knives and sticks, escalating tensions.

The commuters here have also raised concerns about reckless driving by these bikers. Complaints include speeding, riding without helmets, weaving through traffic and performing stunts, which disrupt traffic flow and cause jams. Rohit, a local resident, noted that such behaviour often leads to accidents, endangering both the bikers and others on the road.

Another local Rajeev alleged that many bikers from Punjab tie stoles or mufflers around their heads to mimic turbans, traveling without helmets or restrictions. He also pointed out that many motorcycles carry long sticks with flags, often exceeding the permissible length for two-wheelers, which goes unchecked despite regulations.