‘Youth Brigade’ tends living legacy at Dharamsala war memorial

Members of the War Memorial Youth Brigade (Girls Wing-NCC) are helping preserve the solemnity and beauty of the War Memorial by tending to tree saplings planted by them. The initiative is part of Shram Daan (voluntary social service) undertaken by the young volunteers at the memorial.

Advertisement

KKS Dadwal, president of the society that has managed the memorial for over 25 years, told The Tribune that the institution was making a conscious effort to involve the younger generation with the War Memorial. “Our aim is to instil in them a sense of nationalism and respect for the fallen soldiers who sacrificed everything to secure a free and peaceful future for generations to come. We hope we succeed in our endeavour,” he said.

Advertisement

The War Memorial has also emerged as an important attraction for visitors, with tourist footfall increasing considerably in recent years. The society’s upkeep of the memorial, coupled with support from the civil administration, has helped preserve the site as a place of remembrance. The memorial remains a revered space where visitors pay homage to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.