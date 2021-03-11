Youth club repairs neglected pothole-riddled roads

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, August 18
After the change in the alignment of the Pathankot-Mandi road widening project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is neglecting the maintenance of a 50-km stretch of the busy highway that lies between Malan and Jogindernagar.
This stretch is dotted with potholes and the adjoining drains are choked. At many places, water from these drains overflows on the road surface. Despite repeated requests and complaints to the NHAI, no steps have been initiated to fill the potholes. No maintenance work has been carried out in the past two years. As a result, travelling on the stretch has become a nightmare.
Since the NHAI has failed to repair the road, many organisations have come forward to repair the highway and fill the deep potholes. On the outskirts of Palampur, ‘’Shiv Shakti Youth Club’’, Arla, initiated the task and filled the potholes on the highway. Local youths said they had brought the issue to the knowledge of the NHAI many times but the authority turned a blind eye.
Since many accidents have taken place on the highway they were filling the potholes at different points.
The fourlane road was to pass through Palampur, Baijnath, Maranda, Paprola and Jogindernagar but the NHAI changed the alignment from Paror (near Palampur) to Jogindernagar. The old highway passing through these towns is neither being maintained nor repaired.
When asked, a senior officer of the PWD said the 220-km Pathankot-Mandi national highway was transferred to the NHAI three years ago and it was now the responsibility of the NHAI to maintain the road.
However, a local officer of the NHAI, says the authority had changed the alignment of new four lanes and the part of the highway passing through Palampur, Maranda, Baijnath, Paprola and Jogindernagar would not be part of the new alignment.
