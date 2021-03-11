Youth Congress activists end chain fast in Kullu

KULLU, MAY 30
Kullu Youth Congress members ended their chain fast outside the SP office here today. They had started their protest on May 17 demanding a fair probe and removal of DGP in the police recruitment paper leak scam. A ‘hawan’ was organized and prayers were offered before ending the chain fast.
District Kullu Youth Congress president Veer Singh warned that the way the government was playing with the future of the youth, the Youth Congress would intensify stir in the coming time. He said that the chain fast was broken in Shimla yesterday in view of the visit of the Prime Minister on May 31. He said the Youth Congress has also ended the fast in Kullu.
The president alleged that many types of paper leak cases had came to light in four-and-a-half years of the BJP regime and the future of thousands of youth of the state was spoiled by the government.
