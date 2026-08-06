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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Youth Congress burns Kangana’s effigy over remarks on students’ protest

Youth Congress burns Kangana’s effigy over remarks on students’ protest

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:29 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Kangana Ranaut. File photo
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The Youth Congress burnt an effigy of BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, over her reported “gutter-level” remarks against protesting students and youth in Delhi.

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A meeting of the Youth Congress was held at Gandhi Bhawan earlier under the chairmanship of Jyotish, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh.

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Following the meeting, the party workers took out a rally through the town and protested against the BJP MP.

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Addressing the gathering, Jyotish said the protests against Kangana would continue across Himachal Pradesh, alleging that her remarks had insulted youth and students.

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