Youth Congress holds protest against Centre at Sundernagar, seeks Shah’s resignation

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against the Central Government at Sundernagar in Mandi district on Wednesday in support of their demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib led the protest that began with a rally from Jawahar Park and concluded at the Maharana Pratap Chowk. Carrying Congress flags and placards, Youth Congress workers marched through the town and raised slogans against the Central Government and Shah over issues, they claimed, were affecting the youth and the public. When the rally culminated, the protesters burnt an effigy of the Union Home Minister.

Advertisement

Chib, while addressing a public meeting at Jawahar Park before the rally, accused the Central Government of ignoring the concerns of young people and ordinary citizens. He urged Congress workers to intensify their grassroots level activities and continue highlighting issues related to public welfare.

Advertisement

Chib said that the Youth Congress would continue to raise the matters of public importance and mobilise young people through democratic means. Police personnel were deployed along the rally route to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth movement of vehicles.

Advertisement

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress president Chhatar Singh, Kinnaur district president Nigam Bhandari and Mandi District Youth Congress president Nikhil Thakur took part in the protest. Several other Congress leaders and office-bearers also participated.