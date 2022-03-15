Indian Youth Congress protests inflation, joblessness

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The Indian Youth Congress today held a protest against the “increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption in jobs”. Its activists today gathered at Chaura Maidan and raised anti-government slogans. They marched towards Vidhan Sabha but they were obstructed near the Cecil Hotel by the police.

While addressing the rally, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri alleged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was a puppet of bureaucracy and high command.

Accusing the government of cheating the employed youth of the state by giving outsourced jobs through contractors, he exhorted the youth not to fear and rise against the BJP government.

Addressing the workers, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and co-incharge for the party affairs in Himachal Sanjay Dutt said today people of all sections were worried due to the rising inflation and unemployment.

Himachal Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore and party leaders Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh also addressed the gathering.

As many as 21 activists were detained by the police and later released. The party workers alleged that Youth Congress state president Negi Nigam Bhandari’s leg was fractured during a lathicharge while few others sustained minor injuries.