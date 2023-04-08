Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress takes out 'save democracy' march in Shimla

Shimla, April 7
Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress took out a protest march against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and to “save democracy” in Shimla today evening. The ‘Save Democracy Peace March’, in which the Youth Congress members held aloft ‘mashals’, started from the Congress Bhavan and concluded at Raj Bhavan.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and national president of Indian Youth Congress BV Srinivas also participated in the march. Holding placards in their hands, the protesters raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and against the Narendra Modi-led government.
Attacking the Central government, Srinivas said the people of the country would remember the Modi government as destroyer of democracy. “The Modi government is scared of the growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been rattled by the support Rahul received during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.
Srinivas said the government can turn off the mikes in Parliament, but it would not be able to suppress the voice of the youth. “To save the democracy, the Youth Congress has come on the streets. It is clear that the Congress will come to power at the Centre in 2024,” said Srinivas.
