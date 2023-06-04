Youth Congress takes to streets in support of wrestlers

Shimla, June 3
Activists of the state Youth Congress staged a protest in solidarity with the wrestlers, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, here today.
The protesters burned an effigy of the WFI chief and raised slogans against the Centre. They demanded an impartial probe into the matter.
Nigam Bhandari, state president of the youth wing of the party, said, “These wrestlers have worked really hard to win medals for the country. The kind of treatment they have been meted out is deplorable.”
He further said, “The PM and other BJP leaders get photographs clicked with them when they win medals, but have failed to provide them justice for harassment.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...