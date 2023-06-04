 Youth Congress takes to streets in support of wrestlers : The Tribune India

Youth Congress takes to streets in support of wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

Activists of the state Youth Congress staged a protest in solidarity with the wrestlers, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, here today.

The protesters burned an effigy of the WFI chief and raised slogans against the Centre. They demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

Nigam Bhandari, state president of the youth wing of the party, said, “These wrestlers have worked really hard to win medals for the country. The kind of treatment they have been meted out is deplorable.”

He further said, “The PM and other BJP leaders get photographs clicked with them when they win medals, but have failed to provide them justice for harassment.”

