Youth detained for cheating during Junior Office Assistant exam in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta Mandi

Mandi, April 24

The police have detained one youth for cheating during the exam for Junior Office Assistant at MSLM College, Sundernagar, in Mandi district on Sunday.

According to Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri, the police received a complaint from examination authorities at MSLM College that one youth was caught cheating during the exam. The authorities also seized some cheating material from the possession of the candidate.

The SP said, “The youth has been detained for the interrogation, while the police are interrogating other suspects in this case. We are trying to find out that how he succeeded in bringing cheating material inside the examination hall and who all others helped him in this.”

“A case has been registered and investigation was underway to collect more evidence in the case,” said the SP.