Youth found dead in Nahan, drug overdose suspected

Panic gripped the Dhabbo Mohalla area of Nahan today after the body of a youth was found on the roof of a traditional stepwell (bawdi). Local residents noticed the body and informed the police.

Advertisement

A team from Nahan Sadar Police Station, led by the Station House Officer, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Anurag, a resident of Bhungran (Shivpur) in Paonta Sahib tehsil.

Advertisement

The police have sent the body to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, for post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy report is received. Preliminary investigation suggests that drug overdose might be the reason behind the death.

Advertisement

According to information, Anurag had earlier undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre in Uttarakhand. The police are now investigating how he reached Nahan and the circumstances that led to his death.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi said the deceased’s mobile phone and other belongings had been taken into custody for examination. “The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received,” he added.