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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Youth found dead under Kalhel bridge in Chamba

Youth found dead under Kalhel bridge in Chamba

Family members and villagers gathered at the site and alleged foul play

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Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Tension gripped the Kalhel area of Chamba district on Sunday after the body of a 25-year-old youth was found under the Kalhel bridge on the Chamba-Tissa road under mysterious circumstances.

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The deceased was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Rakh Maloga village under Kalhel post office in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

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According to reports, local residents spotted the body beneath the bridge and immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot, took custody of the body, and launched an investigation. As news of the incident spread, family members and villagers gathered at the site and alleged foul play. Demanding a fair and thorough investigation, angry relatives and locals blocked the Chamba-Tissa highway for some time, disrupting traffic.

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Senior police officials reached the spot and assured the family of an impartial investigation. Following this assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade and traffic was restored. Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said, “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received and the investigation is completed.”

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