Youth gets life term for sexually assaulting minor in Solan

Kanika Chawla, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Solan, on Thursday sentenced Lucky Kumar (29), a resident of Dhar tehsil in Kangra district, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused. According to the prosecution, the crime took place in 2022 when the minor girl was

residing with her family at Baddi. On October 30, 2022, at about 2 pm, when the victim was playing near her house the accused allegedly took her to the roof where he sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

The victim’s mother noticed the girl crying on the floor and found the accused, Lucky Kumar, standing nearby. The mother reported the incident to the police. The accused was booked under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 376 AB of the IPC.