Youth gets14-yr RI for sexual assault of minor

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 13

A resident of Rampur Bangra in Khushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a penalty of Rs 15,000 for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

The accused had assaulted an 11-year old boy when he had gone to his aunt’s house during summer vacation. The accused took the victim for a bike ride to a forest where he tied his hands and assaulted him sexually.