Youth held for minor's murder

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 8

The Una police today claimed to have solved the case of murder of a 15-year-old girl at her house in Amb city of the district by arresting a youth (23), also a resident of the same area. The incident took place on April 5.

Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur said the accused, Arif Mohammad, admitted to have murdered the victim. The SP said according to the accused, he had done some plumbing work in the victim’s house and was also a newspaper hawker in the area. He said he was infatuated by the girl. On Tuesday, he went to the house. Once inside, he began to molest the girl, who objected. In rage, the accused grabbed a paper cutter which was lying on a nearby table and attacked her. He slit the victim’s throat and cut her wrist veins. —