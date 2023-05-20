Youth held on rape charge

Kullu, May 19
A youth from Sainj village in Kullu district allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl on the pretext to marrying her. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that the accused was having physical relations with the girl for the past one year. She added that when the girl came to know that he was already married, she disclosed her trauma to her mother.
The SP said that her mother lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday and Noopram, alias Shakti, was arrested. She added that a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered. She said that the accused had been sent to judicial custody and the case was being investigated.
