Youth held with 1.1 kg charas

Chamba, March 4
The district police seized 1.09 kg of charas from a 30-year-old youth at the Koti bridge in the district today.
SP Abhishek Yadav said that a police team had laid a naka at the Koti bridge and intercepted a person. On checking, 1.109 kg of charas was recovered from his possession. The accused, Roop Singh, was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act. The matter was being probed, added the SP.
