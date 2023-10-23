Youth injures woman, daughter at Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 22

The Banjar police have registered a case against Vivek Jaiswal (25) of Agra, who was living in Pukridhar village of the Banjar sub-division, for the past two years.

He attacked and grievously injured his brother-in-law’s wife Asha Devi (35) and her daughter with a sharp knife yesterday. The injured were given first aid in a local hospital, from where they were referred to a Kullu hospital. The two were referred to the Ner Chowk medical college. Jaiswal also suffered injuries when he fell down while trying to escape the villagers chasing him. He is undergoing treatment in a Kullu hospital.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said a case under Sections 307 and 342 of the IPC has been registered against Jaiswal.

#Kullu