Home / Himachal Pradesh / Youth killed, 3 injured in midnight shootout in hotel in Una

Youth killed, 3 injured in midnight shootout in hotel in Una

Incident being linked to gang war

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:30 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Around 1 am, the two groups emerged from the hotel and an altercation ensued in the parking lot. Photo for representation
Ashu Puri, a resident of Santoshgarh in this district, was allegedly shot dead by some youths at a hotel in Lalsingi in Una on Wednesday night.

Three other youths were injured in the incident.

As per a copy of the FIR, Puri's friends were celebrating his birthday at the hotel, where several other youths were also partying. Around 1 am, the two groups emerged from the hotel and an altercation ensued in the parking lot.

Parminder, a resident of Sanoli village, allegedly shot Puri in the head, killing him on the spot.

According to the FIR, a case has been registered against Parminder and his two accomplices, Gurjeet Mann and Purjinder.

Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said the youths involved in the altercation knew each other.

The matter is also being linked to the criminal gangs active in the district and their rivalries.

Deceased Puri was a Youth Congress activist, while one of the accused Gurjeet Mann is a former president of the Una Block Youth Congress.

