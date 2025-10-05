Youth killed after brawl over foul language in Dharamsala village

A 35-year-old youth was allegedly murdered following a brawl over the use of abusive language while drinking liquor at Chaitru village on the outskirts of Dharamsala city on Saturday night.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ajay Kumar, son of Madan Lal and a resident of Chaitru village, was found seriously injured and brought unconscious to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala. He was later referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred when a group of youths were consuming alcohol at a local dhaba in Chaitru. The deceased, under the influence of liquor, allegedly began using foul language, which angered another villager, Sarwan Kumar (37). When Ajay refused to stop, Sarwan allegedly pushed him, leading to a scuffle. During the brawl, Ajay fell into a roadside drain and suffered fatal head and body injuries.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sarwan Kumar, who has been arrested. The dhaba operator, Raj Kumar, recorded his statement before the police.

Police officials said the alleged accused, Sarwan Kumar, was previously booked in a case under the NDPS Act for alleged drug smuggling.