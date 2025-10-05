DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Youth killed after brawl over foul language in Dharamsala village

Youth killed after brawl over foul language in Dharamsala village

Police officials said the accused was previously booked in a case for alleged drug smuggling

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 05:01 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 35-year-old youth was allegedly murdered following a brawl over the use of abusive language while drinking liquor at Chaitru village on the outskirts of Dharamsala city on Saturday night.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ajay Kumar, son of Madan Lal and a resident of Chaitru village, was found seriously injured and brought unconscious to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala. He was later referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred when a group of youths were consuming alcohol at a local dhaba in Chaitru. The deceased, under the influence of liquor, allegedly began using foul language, which angered another villager, Sarwan Kumar (37). When Ajay refused to stop, Sarwan allegedly pushed him, leading to a scuffle. During the brawl, Ajay fell into a roadside drain and suffered fatal head and body injuries.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sarwan Kumar, who has been arrested. The dhaba operator, Raj Kumar, recorded his statement before the police.

Police officials said the alleged accused, Sarwan Kumar, was previously booked in a case under the NDPS Act for alleged drug smuggling.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts