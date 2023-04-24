Youth killed, another hurt in road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 23

One youth was killed while another injured critically, when the bike(bearing registration number HP03C7266), which they were riding met with an accident near Shego village under the jurisdiction of the Kaza police station in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Subham (23), a native of Madhya Pradesh. The injured victim Rajan (20), a native of Haryana, was referred to the IGMC, Shimla, from the Kaza hospital. The families of both the victims were informed about the accident. After conducting a post-mortem, the body of the deceased would be handed over to his family.

“A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the accident,” the police said.