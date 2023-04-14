Youth killed in motorbike-SUV collision in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

One person was killed, while two others were injured when the motorcycle they were travelling in collided with an SUV at Aut on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district today.

The deceased was identified as Jitender Kumar (19), a native of Bhunad village in Mandi. The injured were Yashpal (19), a native of Thareli village in Mandi, and Salman, a native of Lalpur of Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

According to the police, a speeding SUV car hit the motorcycle on which Jitender Kumar and Yashpal were on board. Salman was travelling on another motorcycle behind them.

A case has been registered against Tarun, a native of Janshali, Chamba district, and investigation is underway.