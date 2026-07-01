Youth must embrace sports & active lifestyle: Anurag Thakur

Youth must embrace sports and adopt an active lifestyle for healthy living, as good health leads to prosperity and growth in life, said former Union Minister Anurag Thakur while inaugurating an awareness run to mark International Olympic Week here on Tuesday.

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He said the event was dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle, goodwill, social unity and the ‘Fit India Movement’.

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Thakur, who is also the president of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, said the awareness run started from the synthetic track of Government Degree College and concluded at Hira Nagar. People from different age groups participated in the event.

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Thakur said physical fitness has become more important than ever in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven lifestyle. He stated that a healthy body forms the foundation of a healthy society and a strong nation.

He emphasised that if the country aims to shape future generations into drug-free, disciplined, self-confident and energetic individuals, sports and regular physical activity must become an integral part of daily life.

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The MP said, “Today, India is moving forward in the field of sports with renewed confidence. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have, for the first time, been prioritised as a crucial medium for national development and youth empowerment.”

He said initiatives and policies such as Khelo India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), expansion of sports infrastructure and modern training facilities have given a new direction to the country’s sports culture.

He added that till 2024, nearly Rs 3,000 crore had been invested in more than 300 sports infrastructure projects under Khelo India, providing better opportunities for sporting talent across the nation.

Urging youth to prioritise fitness, Thakur said every young person should dedicate some time daily to running, yoga, exercise or any form of sport.

“A fit youth is the greatest strength of a capable society and a developed India. Fitness is not a one-day campaign but a habit that should be embraced for a lifetime,” he said.

MLA Ashish Sharma, former MLAs Urmil Thakur, Kamlesh Kumari and Rajinder Rana, along with members of the district BJP unit, were also present on the occasion.