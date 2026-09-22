Youth & Nati beats set Baddi University abuzz

Baddi University came alive with youthful energy, talent and cultural performances as it hosted ‘Sangam-2026’, the fresher party to welcome the new batch of students.

The event featured cultural performances, fun-filled competitions and music, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration across the campus.

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Prof (Dr) JK Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Baddi University, was the chief guest, while Dr Sanjeev Dhiman, SDM, Baddi, attended as the guest of honour. Prof (Dr) TR Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor’s Adviser, Prof (Dr) Khushmeet Kumar, Registrar, along with all deans, heads of departments, faculty members and students were also present.

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The fresher competition witnessed enthusiastic participation through ramp walks, introductions and talent performances. Sahil was crowned Mr Personality, while Ikra won the title of Ms Personality. Sumit was declared Mr Fresher and Bharti was crowned Ms Fresher.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Nati King Ajay Chauhan. His Himachali songs and energetic Nati performance had students dancing to the beats, adding a distinct Himachali flavour to the celebrations.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof (Dr) JK Sharma welcomed the new students and encouraged them to actively participate in academic, cultural and co-curricular activities. He said such events provided students an opportunity to showcase their talent and build strong bonds within the university community. Sangam-2026 marked a vibrant beginning to the new students’ journey at Baddi University.