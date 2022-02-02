Youth rescued from Shikari Devi hills

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 1

The police rescued a youth from Shikari Devi hills at Janjehli in the district in early hours today.

According to the police, Narender Kumar, a college student and native of Churag in Mandi district, had gone to the Shikari Devi temple alone to pay obeisance. When he reached near Shikari Devi hills from the Karsog side on Monday, he found the entire area covered under a thick blanket of snow. He lost way but fortunately dialled emergency number 112 from his mobile phone for help.

“Led by head constable Tarun Kumar, a six-member police team rescued him around 2 am today. He was later admitted to the Civil Hospital, Janjehi,” said a police officer.