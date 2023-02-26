Youth roped in to fight drug menace

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

The Police Department has started a drive to fight drug menace by roping in youth from premier academic institutions to develop strategies.

EVENT ON MAY 10 & 24 A district-level event is planned for May 10 and May 24 to further refine the proposals submitted by the youth.

To collaborate with the youth for a drive against the drug menace, the CID today organised a brainstorming session at the state police headquarters here with an aim to arrive at a solution for the problem.

During the session, the youth dwelt upon the various aspects of the drug menace, including rampant addiction, strategies for reduction in demand and supply of narcotics, plan for rehabilitation and readjustment, developing anti-drug abuse robustness and addressing the issues of dysfunctional families.

The session christened as ‘Pradhav-Wipe out drugs’ saw the participation of students of the state’s major educational institutions, including IIT-Mandi, IIM-Sirmaur, Shoolini University, Chitkara University, National Law University, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, RKMV College, Kotshera College, Saint Bede’s College and HPU’s department of sociology, psychology and law.

CID ADGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi exhorted the participants to be open and forthcoming about their views on drug abuse during the session. She explained them the modalities of the entire campaign.