Youth takes to floriculture, family earns Rs 9 lakh

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, May 4

After completing his bachelors degree, Balwinder Singh of Neli village in Bhoranj subdivision of Hamirpur was unable to make both ends meet. But then he thought of using their 4.5 kanals and switched from traditional farming to floriculture.

He took up polyhouse farming and soon started earning profits. However, Covid restrictions affected his business. But the progressive farmer didn’t lose hope. He got the support of his father and family and they together toiled on their land.

Their fortunes turned around. Now, Balwinder has started making over Rs 5 lakh per season by selling his produce. Annually, the family earns around Rs 9 lakh from floriculture produce. They boast of polyhouse infrastructure in 1,500 sq mt in their land.

Balwinder told The Tribune that the 15 per cent subsidy provided by the Horticulture Department was of great help in establishing the polyhouse. The department also provided 50 per cent subsidy on procuring high quality flower seedlings, he added.

He mostly produces ‘guldaudi’, which is in good demand and is less prone to diseases. But he says that the plant needs regular care for a better yield.

Horticulture officer of Bhoranj Usha appreciates Balwinder’s success story. She says that the government is providing 85 per cent subsidy to farmers on polyhouse and 50 per cent subsidy on flower plants. There are other schemes for the farmers for irrigation and maintenance and people should come forward and take their benefits, she adds.

Profit from flowers