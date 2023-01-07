Youth training camp at Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

A three-day workshop-cum -camp covering topics on “training in youth leadership and community development” organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra concluded at Solan today. More than 40 youths from different blocks of Solan district participated in the camp.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra is an organisation under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs which works for the development of the youth.

The workshop was inaugurated by Sonakshi Singh Tomar, Managing Director, HP SC ST Development Corporation, and HP Mahila Vikas Nigam in the presence of Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ira Prabhat.

“Having a clear goal in mind through self-analysis and prioritizing life and it’s events should be the main motive of the young minds,” Sonakshi Tomar said. She encouraged participants by saying, “a leader is not found in the crowd, be fearless and have courage to stand away from the following mentality.”