Youth workers apprised of BJP’s ideology, Viksit Bharat-47 mission

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Palampur were made aware of the organisation’s ideology and its upcoming programmes at a meeting held under the leadership of district unit president Rakesh Sharma and state general secretary Shashwat Kapoor.

A comprehensive review of the previous activities of the party organisation was undertaken and detailed discussions were held on making future programmes more impactful and result-oriented. The leadership outlined a strategic roadmap for the coming months and resolved to launch an extensive outreach campaign in Palampur to expand the organisation and connect a larger number of youths to the mission of nation-building, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Sharma said that the BJYM was the strongest platform representing the aspirations, ambitions and determination of India’s youth towards nation-building. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was emerging on the global stage as a strong, self-reliant and decisive nation and the youth were playing a crucial role in this transformation.

He affirmed that the BJYM workers were committed to achieving the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. “Each worker of the Yuva Morcha will work with utmost dedication and commitment to realise this vision,” he added.

Sharma said that the party workers would reach out to every village and household to disseminate the nationalist ideology of the BJP, highlight the landmark achievements of the Central Government and ensure that welfare schemes aimed at youth empowerment reach the last person in society.

Kapoor said that the BJP was not a mere political party but a sacred mission dedicated to national service. He added that the Yuva Morcha workers were the backbone of the party organisation and their dedication, hard work and commitment continue to strengthen the BJP. He called upon the youth to prioritise national interest and actively participate in connecting more young people to the organisation to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a developed India.