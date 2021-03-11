Mandi: Unemployed youths' queries force BJP MLA leave meeting

Mandi, April 28
A video went viral on social media in which Balh BJP MLA Inder Singh Gandhi was seen ducking the questions of the unemployed youth during a public meeting at Dusra Khabu panchayat in Mandi district.
The BJP MLA was addressing a public meeting and was counting the achievements of the government. It enraged the unemployed youth sitting there. They questioned the MLA to give details about the jobs given in the last four years. They also questioned the MLA about the paper leak of the junior office assistant exam.
The youth were seen saying, “We have been doing preparations for the competitive exams for the last four years but the government has not filled vacant posts in the PWD and other departments. Now, we are under stress after the paper leak case because the recruitment could be cancelled.”
Sensing their rage, the BJP MLA ended his meeting abruptly and left the meeting.
