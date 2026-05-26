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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Youths thrash driver, conductor after bus overtakes their car in Nalagarh

Youths thrash driver, conductor after bus overtakes their car in Nalagarh

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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According to the police, angered by the bus overtaking their car, its driver reportedly contacted his associates, who intercepted the bus at a short distance ahead. File photo
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Soon after the recent assault on Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees in Shimla, another case of violence against HRTC staff has been reported from the Baddi-Nalagarh highway.

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A group of youths allegedly assaulted the driver and the conductor of an HRTC bus (HP64-7440) near Khera village on May 23 after it overtook their car. According to the police, angered by the bus overtaking their car, its driver reportedly contacted his associates, who intercepted the bus at a short distance ahead. The youths then allegedly assaulted driver Amar Chand and conductor Sumit Sharma, leaving them injured. The injured employees were taken to the Community Health Centre, Nalagarh, where they received treatment.

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A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, drew widespread condemnation, with many viewers criticising the youths for what appeared to be an aggressive and unprovoked attack. The accused also allegedly smashed the window panes of the bus during the assault.

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The police have registered a case relating to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, wrongful restraint, causing grievous hurt to a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman said that a case had been registered on the basis of a complaint and a legal action was underway.

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