Yug's family protests in Shimla over High Court's decision

Yug’s family protests in Shimla over High Court’s decision

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Family members of Yug tied black ribbons on their eyes to express their displeasure over the high court’s decision. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Disheartened with the High Court’s decision to acquit one of the accused involved in kidnapping and brutal murder of a four-year-old boy named Yug Gupta and for changing the death sentence of two other accused into life sentence, family of Yug along with others today held a rally in Shimla, demanding justice.

The family, during the protest, raised slogans against the accused namely Tajinder Pal Singh, Chander Sharma and Vikrant Bakshi and stated that they will approach the Supreme Court and seek death penalty to all the three accused. The family members also tied black ribbons on their eyes to express their displeasure over the court’s decision.

“We will move the Supreme Court as that is our only option. We will do whatever we can to get justice,” he added.

The High Court on Tuesday had converted the death sentences of two convicts in the case to life imprisonment, while acquitting a third accused of all charges. During the hearing, a special Division Bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthla had ruled that the appeal of Tejinder Pal Singh was allowed, leading to his acquittal. However, the appeals of other two accused were partly allowed: they were acquitted of charges under Sections 347 and 364A of the IPC, but their death sentences were converted to life imprisonment till their last breath.

