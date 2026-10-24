Zila Parishad flags infra gaps in Lahaul-Spiti

The Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad reviewed ongoing development works and raised several infrastructure-related concerns, including road connectivity, electricity supply, healthcare facilities and public transport, during a meeting held at Keylong on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Zila Parishad president Thinley Dechen and attended by Ashwani Kumar, Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP); Sanjay Kumar, District Panchayat Officer and Secretary of the Zila Parishad, elected representatives and officials from various departments.

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The meeting emphasised better coordination between departments and the Zila Parishad to ensure the timely completion of development projects and effective resolution of public grievances.

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Tourism infrastructure emerged as a key issue, with members stressing the need to identify suitable parking areas at major tourist destinations in the district. The police and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will be involved in identifying appropriate locations. Members also highlighted the need for public toilets, information and directional signboards, safety arrangements and railings at prominent tourist spots. The construction of a public toilet near the Trilokinath bus stand was also discussed.

Concerns related to electricity supply were raised, particularly the need to increase transformer capacity at Sissu and the Shashin Nala area. The possibility of underground electricity lines was also discussed. Works related to the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department were reviewed.

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Rural infrastructure and education-related issues included the construction of a panchayat building and the availability of an anganwadi building in Gushal panchayat. Officials informed the meeting about the possibility of operating an anganwadi centre at the Senior Secondary School building. The members also discussed a demand to reopen the government primary school in Kolong panchayat.

Improving Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) services was another issue take up at the meeting. Members sought improved bus schedule and transport facilities for areas that currently lack regular bus connectivity.

The meeting also stressed the need for village-level awareness camps to educate farmers and horticulturists about crop and fruit diseases. Officials were asked to take action, with police assistance where necessary, against the unauthorised sale of plants and to submit details of sanctioned posts in their respective departments promptly.

Healthcare deficiencies in the Kaza region were also highlighted. The members called for better availability of doctors, medicines, ambulance and emergency medical services to ensure residents received timely treatment.

Zila Parishad vice-president Suresh Kumar, members representing Kolong, Jahalma, Udaipur, Keylong, Sissu and Trilokinath, and officials from the electricity, public works, agriculture, transport and other departments attended the meeting.