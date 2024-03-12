Solan: Zila Parishad meeting boycotted as senior officials remain elusive

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 11

Angered by the absence of senior officials in the quarterly meeting of the Zila Parishad, its members, including the chairman Ramesh Thakur, today boycotted the meeting minutes after it had begun here this morning.

A mockery of key pillar of rural areas Some agendas remain unresolved since 2021, which speaks volumes about their lack of concern for the public. — Ramesh Thakur, Zila Parishad Chairman

While talking to the media, the Zila Parishad chairman Ramesh Thakur said, “The meeting which was supposed to be held on March 1 had been postponed due to some reasons. Despite this, executive engineers of Jal Shakti as well as Electricity and Public Works Departments from various divisions did not turn up and sent their junior officials instead.”

He said agendas relating to public works which were not solved at the block and district level were taken up during the quarterly meeting of the Zila Parishad, but this ‘deliberate absence’ of the officers was lamentable.

Despite serving notices to several officials, they continued to remain elusive, rued Thakur.

“The Zila Parishad was being mocked at by the bureaucrats who were not taking the developmental agendas seriously despite it being a key pillar of rural areas.

Some agendas remain unresolved since 2021, which speaks volumes about their lack of concern for the public,” alleged Thakur.

Various key issues concerning the public— like repair of roads, leakage of water pipes and erecting electricity poles in the villages— were supposed to be taken up in the meeting today.

The members raised slogans against the district administration for the failure of the officers to turn up and said they would act with more strictness against such wilful absence.

