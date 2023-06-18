Zonal sports meet begins

Hamirpur, June 17
As many as 450 students are participating in the under-14 zonal girls sports meet that started at Government High School at Duggha village near here today.
Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated the sports meet. He said that sports played an important role in the all-round development of students. He added that the Chief Minister had started a scheme to set up model schools in the state to provide the best educational facilities to students.
He said that the CM had also started the Mukhya Manti Sukh Ashray Scheme for orphan children.
Later, Bittu inaugurated a 7 KW solar panel installed at the school.
