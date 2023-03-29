Zoological park DPR to be ready by April 15

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 28

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a zoological park in Bankhandi area of Kangra district would be ready by April 15. Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal said this after chairing a meeting to review the progress of the project.

Setting up a zoological park in Bankhandi area of Kangra district was announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in his budget speech.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the zoological park would be set up on about 200 hectares forest area in Bankhandi. The total cost of the project would be about Rs 200 crore. In the first phase the state government was planning to release Rs 60 crores for the project. The park would have a carnivore safari and herbivore safari parks. Besides, there would be enclosures for other animals. The state government will set up the project from its own resources, the DC said.