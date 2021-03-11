Zila parishad for action against officers absent from meeting

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 3

The zila parishad (ZP) took a strong note of the officers, who were absent at its meeting held recently, and passed a resolution regarding taking disciplinary action against them.

The resolution was adopted at its quarterly meeting which was presided over by parishad chairperson Neelam Kumari here.

As many as 123 proposals and items were discussed and passed unanimously by zila parishad members.

Neelam Kumari asked officers of all departments to coordinate with public representatives in public interest and complete various works within the time frame.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed on the death of two schoolchildren in an accident on April 28 at Sahoo of Chamba district.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, zila parishad, was among the officers present at the meeting.