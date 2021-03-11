Zila parishad for action against officers absent from meeting

Chamba, May 3
The zila parishad (ZP) took a strong note of the officers, who were absent at its meeting held recently, and passed a resolution regarding taking disciplinary action against them.
The resolution was adopted at its quarterly meeting which was presided over by parishad chairperson Neelam Kumari here.
As many as 123 proposals and items were discussed and passed unanimously by zila parishad members.
Neelam Kumari asked officers of all departments to coordinate with public representatives in public interest and complete various works within the time frame.
Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed on the death of two schoolchildren in an accident on April 28 at Sahoo of Chamba district.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, zila parishad, was among the officers present at the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested