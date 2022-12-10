3 Cryptocurrencies that can be a Great Addition to your Crypto Portfolio – Big Eyes Coin, Quant, and EOS

With an abundance of cryptocurrencies available, people are constantly searching for projects that can provide value to them by being part of their crypto portfolio. As people can only own a limited number of cryptocurrencies, the projects have to be exceptionally good with their utility and should have the potential to rise over time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Quant (QNT), and EOS (EOS) are a few cryptocurrencies that can provide you with such benefits at an affordable cost for now. So, let’s dig into each one of them.

Quant (QNT) – Connecting blockchains in an energy-efficient way

Quant (QNT) is the first cryptocurrency that solved the problem of reduced efficiency and interoperability of the network while connecting blockchain and networks on a global scale. Its main goal is to bridge the gap between different blockchains by using its operating system, Overledger. QTN can also integrate into multi-chain applications, decentralized applications, and smart contracts as it is designed to be fully compatible with all blockchain systems and protocols.

QTN lets any blockchain-based projects access other blockchains by acting as a gateway. Moreover, it creates different layers for multi-purposes, such as transactions, filtering, messaging, and ordering. It even has an application for sharing similar messages to other applications. Lastly, QTN has a total supply of 14.61 million, while its ATH is $428.38, reaching it on September 2021.

Has EOS (EOS) made the creation of dApps easier?

EOS (EOS) is a third-generation blockchain platform that makes the creation of dApps and the availability of decentralization very easy. This is to be executed by powering the platform with a virtual machine that extends the platform's operations and reduces the transaction fees to be neglected. The EOS coin operates on a Delegated proof of stake mechanism that allows users to choose node operators and vote on the network's advancements, dividing the power amongst all EOS users. Moreover, the EOS.IO software that competes with popular software such as Windows and IOS has also been launched. The all-time high of EOS is $22.89, with an unlimited supply of tokens that can be increased by 5% every year.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme-based decentralized cryptocurrency and a full-on community token aiming to bring capital into the DeFi ecosystem. It is issued as an ERC-20 token and is built on the Ethereum blockchain. BIG has various goals to achieve as it will design and sell its custom merchandise, secure listing on crypto exchanges such as Uniswap, and release an NFT collection that will give holders access to exclusive events. The total supply of BIG is 200 billion tokens which will be split for various purposes. 70% will be distributed in a public presale, 20% for exchanges, and 5% for marketing, while the remaining 5% will go towards charity. BIG can't be bought through an exchange directly, as it currently sells through its presale. It has raised a total of $11.27 million and has reached stage 7 of its presale.

A short guide on buying Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Buying Big Eyes Coin (BIG) only requires four steps to be followed:

1. Make an account on Trust Wallet or Metamask and fund it with any of the following three cryptocurrencies.

2. Go to the BIG presale page and purchase the coins.

3. Select an option to buy BIG, such as USDT, BNB, or ETH.

4. The purchased BIG tokens will be received when the presale ends.

It can be said that these coins might turn out great in serving their desired purpose, as their increasing hype portrays. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), being new, has already proved to be deserving of being a part of your crypto portfolio by taking the lead in the meme community and gathering a considerable amount of funds in its early stages.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has announced they are doing a bonus tokens giveaway. To benefit from the bonus tokens, just use the code: SUSHI668 when buying BIG tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.