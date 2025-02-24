5 Family-Friendly Luxury Cars That Combine Safety and Style

Luxury cars are the heart of Dubai for tourists. While they feature stunning design, performance, and advanced features for off-road drives, there's always a scope of risk. With the wide multi-lane roads of the city and more reasons, you would be concerned about your family’s safety.

Here's where various luxury car rentals in Dubai have the best luxury cars for safety and even offer sheer elegance and style. Let's learn more!

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan – The Comfortable Family SUV

What if you could get ultimate safety and provide recliner seats to your family?

If yes, then the Rolls Royce Cullinan can provide you with it in its spacious rear cabin.

The car is designed to provide children with a peaceful ride with whisper-quiet interiors. Besides, you can create a top-notch calming ambiance with its Starlight Headliner, a fiber-optic-lit roof.

Further, it converges safety, comfort, protection, and aesthetics with powerful performance.

Advanced Safety Features

Collision Prevention Assist: The car detects dangers and applies brakes as necessary to prevent collisions.

The car detects dangers and applies brakes as necessary to prevent collisions. Night Vision and Pedestrian Warning: The car is equipped with infrared sensors that detect people, objects, and animals in low-light conditions, thus warning for it.

The car is equipped with infrared sensors that detect people, objects, and animals in low-light conditions, thus warning for it. All-Wheel Drive and Off-Road Capabilities: These features make the car capable of superior handling on all terrains.

These features make the car capable of superior handling on all terrains. 360-Degree Camera with Active Parking Assist: Gives a bird's eye view of the car's surroundings during parking and even on roads for hassle-free driving.

2. Bentley Bentayga S – The Safe and Stylish SUV

What if there's a luxury car that absorbs road bumps for a smooth drive?

If yes, Bentley Bentayga S has an Air Suspension system to provide a safe drive to kids, expecting women, and senior citizens!

The car is equipped with ventilated and heated seats, thus providing ambient weather throughout the year, depending on the season. It combines performance, safety, and elegance into its exquisitely designed car. You can drive the car on roads, highways, and even deserts Besides, a premium Naim Sound system will entertain you all.

Advanced Safety Features

Bentley Dynamic Ride: Features the world's first 48V electric anti-roll system, providing superior stability.

Features the world's first 48V electric anti-roll system, providing superior stability. Traffic Sign Recognition and Night Vision: It decodes the road traffic signs for regulatory compliance and even helps to drive in low-light conditions.

It decodes the road traffic signs for regulatory compliance and even helps to drive in low-light conditions. Rear Cross Traffic Warning: When you reverse your vehicle, it alerts you about vehicles approaching nearby.

When you reverse your vehicle, it alerts you about vehicles approaching nearby. Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control: Automatically modifies speed based on the road conditions and nearby vehicles.

3. Lamborghini Urus – The Super SUV for Families

Do you want a thrilling experience in a luxury car without compromising your family's safety?

If yes, the Lamborghini Urus is the ideal choice in such cases!

It provides an exhilarating ride with robust performance, yet it is an SUV. Whether you plan to hire a Lamborghini in Dubai for a family trip or a weekend adventure, the Urus ensures a perfect balance of luxury and practicality. Besides, it has a dual-zone climate control, letting the passengers adjust temperatures as they wish.

The car has rear entertainment screens to occupy your children during long drives. It even has a large cargo space to accommodate your luggage comfortably during family vacations.

Advanced Safety Features

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: These assist you by providing automatic braking to avoid collision, assist in lane changes, and even have blind-spot detection systems.

These assist you by providing automatic braking to avoid collision, assist in lane changes, and even have blind-spot detection systems. Torque Vectoring and Adaptive Air Suspension : Provides superior stability when driving, even at high speeds.

: Provides superior stability when driving, even at high speeds. Roll-Over Protection and Multiple Airbags: Protects all passengers in case of accidents by minimizing the impact.

Protects all passengers in case of accidents by minimizing the impact. Six Drive Modes (Like Off-Road & Snow Mode): These handle driving on all terrains for a smoother experience.

4. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 – First-Class Luxury for Families

How about a luxury car that provides safety against microorganisms when you are inside the car?

If yes, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has an air purification system to freshen the cabin environment.

It has executive rear seating with a reclining feature that helps your family members relax during the drive. Besides, it has dual 12.3-inch screens and rear tablet control to entertain your kids.

Advanced Safety Features

Active Brake Assist and Crosswind Assist : Keeps the car stable during odd conditions.

: Keeps the car stable during odd conditions. Evasive Steering Assist : Provides an additional steering torque if you have taken an evasive maneuver and thus provides a safe steering scope, avoiding collision.

: Provides an additional steering torque if you have taken an evasive maneuver and thus provides a safe steering scope, avoiding collision. Pre-Safe Sound System: The car emits a protective sound before a probable collision.

5. Audi A8 – A Smart Sedan for Family Safety

What if the luxury car you choose for your family has massage seats to reduce fatigue and relaxation?

If yes, the Audi A8 with the features provides superior comfort during extended drives.

Besides, it has a spacious interior with a huge trunk for luggage accommodation. It transforms the car into a premium entertainment hub with the Bang and Olufsen Sound System.

Advanced Safety Features

Audi Pre Sense 360°: Detects potential collisions and thus responds automatically for protection.

Detects potential collisions and thus responds automatically for protection. Traffic Jam Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control : Decreases driver fatigue on long roads by driving assist features.

: Decreases driver fatigue on long roads by driving assist features. Lane Departure Warning & Blind Spot Monitoring: Increases road awareness.

Increases road awareness. Night Vision Assistant: Has people and animals in low light.

Final Thoughts

There are various factors you should consider while choosing a luxury car for the family, like features, sensors, detection, and prevention mechanisms.

The above list will help you choose a car that balances power, performance, safety features, and mechanisms for safety. Therefore, whether it's Lamborghini or Rolls Royce, the top-tier options mentioned won't compromise with passenger's safety

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.