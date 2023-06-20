7 Easy Ways to Get a Bike Loan Quickly

A bike loan can be the most affordable way to finance the purchase of your new bike. With so many lenders in the marketplace today, you have a range of financing options at your fingertips.

In order to make the right choice, check the bike loan interest rate to ensure you are getting a pocket-friendly deal. Once you have shortlisted an affordable lender, you may wish to get the loan quickly.

There are certain steps that can help you do this with ease. Read on to learn how to get a bike loan as fast as possible while also keeping your future financial well-being in mind.

Ensure Your Bike Loan Application Is Error-Free

While the specifics of a bike loan application format vary between lenders, the basic information required to fill out the application is usually the same. Before filling out the application, ensure that you have the basic information handy.

This includes the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar and PAN cards, your Aadhaar number and your PAN number. Remember to ensure that your Aadhaar and PAN are linked.

Apart from this, have all the other personal information ready, such as your address and income details. When filling out the application form, pay attention to the details you enter. Any typos or incorrect entry can lead to delays.

While this task may seem easy, no matter whether you are filling it out online or in writing, it is prudent to double-check all the details.

Pay Attention to the List of Documents Required

Any bike loan application will require you to submit basic documents along with the loan application form. It is important to check the list of documents required by the lender and to ensure that you submit all of them.

In case all the documents are not submitted, your loan application may be put on hold.

Along with submitting all the documents, also check to ensure that the information in the application form and the documents match. In some cases, you may come across inconsistencies.

For instance, your name may be misspelt in one of the documents, such as your PAN. In case this is so, get your documents corrected before applying for a two-wheeler loan.

Ensure You Qualify for the Loan

Once you have picked your preferred lender, you need to check the eligibility criteria. Listed below are the general eligibility criteria for a bike loan:

The applicant has to be an Indian national with a verifiable residential address in India

The applicant should be between 18 to 65 years of age.

Apart from the above, lenders have minimum income and credit score requirements. This may be based on your place of residence. Check these and only apply for a two-wheeler loan when you match or exceed these criteria.

Lenders will process your loan application quickly when you meet all the terms.

Check Your Credit Score and Make Sure it is High

Having a good credit history is beneficial for any bike loan applicant. This is showcased by a good credit score. Normally, lenders consider a score of 700 and above to be ideal but in some cases lenders may require a credit score of 750+.

You can ensure you have a high score by repaying your loans on time, paying your credit card bills in full and by the due date, having experience with different types of credit, making sure your credit utilisation ratio is low, and having a low debt-to-income ratio.

It takes time to build a good score, so keeping an eye on your credit behaviour over time is important. With a good credit history, you will be able to:

Negotiate better repayment terms, including the rate of interest on your bike loan

Get a higher loan amount

Enjoy faster disbursal of your loan amount

Apply Only for the Required Loan Amount

Lenders may offer up to 100% financing of your bike. However, think before you sign up for the maximum loan amount. Have a clear idea of your budget and finances and plan your repayment before you apply.

Prices of bikes in India range from less than Rs 50,000 and go over Rs 1 Crore. Be smart when choosing what to spend on your bike purchase and make sure you can afford it. Secondly, estimate how much money you can spend every month towards bike loan EMI.

Once you have the right amount in mind, think about whether you want to make a down payment. Financing your bike with some funds of your own helps you reduce your bike loan amount and thus pay less as interest.

This reduces your cost of borrowing and ensures you can repay on time. Doing this can also help you boost your credit score for future financial needs.

Choose the Right Lender

Choosing the right lender for your two-wheeler loan is important. Look for a lender who offers flexible repayment options and is transparent about all fees and charges. Of course, pick a lender who offers a competitive bike loan interest rate.

Apart from this, ensure that the lender’s processing time and disbursal time is short. You may also want to go with a lender who is known to offer online loan management and good customer service.

Use the Bike Loan EMI Calculator

Once you have decided on the lender and the loan amount, use a bike loan calculator to forecast the EMI due every month. By entering the loan’s principal amount and the lender’s prevailing rate of interest, you can tweak the tenure of the loan. This helps you arrive at an ideal EMI based on your income.

Here is an example:

Let us assume that your bike costs Rs 70,000 and you choose a tenure of 3 years. Say the bike loan interest rate offered by the lender is 10%. In this case, the EMI works out to Rs 2,259 per month for 3 years.

In case you feel that you would like to spend less every month on EMI, you can increase the tenure to 4 years, for example. Now the EMI reduces to Rs 1,775 per month. The increase in tenure leads to a decrease in the EMI by Rs. 484 every month.

Similarly, reducing the tenure will increase your EMI; however, your repayment will be quick, and your interest payout will also reduce.

In the above case, reducing the tenure to 2 years from 3 years will increase the EMI to Rs. 3,230 per month, which is an increase of Rs. 971 per month. However, note that the interest payout reduces to Rs 7,523 from Rs 11,313.

Using an EMI calculator will help you to understand the intricacies of your bike loan terms and help you to be better prepared.

By following these 7 easy tips, you can get a bike loan in no time! Make sure that you plan your repayment before you go ahead so that you can pay your monthly instalments stress-free. By repaying your loan on time, you can even build your credit score to make future borrowing easier and faster.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.