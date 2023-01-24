 7 Factors that Affect Personality Development of Your Kids : The Tribune India

7 Factors that Affect Personality Development of Your Kids

7 Factors that Affect Personality Development of Your Kids

Many internal elements, including genetics and hormone levels, influence how a child's body and mind mature. External elements that can be altered must be focussed on to ensure that you are looking after a holistic development of personality for your kids. 

 

Impact that Parents have on Kids

How parents interact with their children, the allowances they hand out, the tone they set at home, and the examples they set in front of the kid all contribute to the formation of the child's character. 

 

Because of how influential parents are on their children, it's important for them to set a positive example in their interactions with their children.

 

The Domestic Setting

A child's mental health and stability are built on a solid foundation of calm and love at home. The home environment should be safe and comfortable, where the kid can be themselves without fear of judgement. 

 

You risk turning your child into a rebel or a helpless dependant if you overprotect and over-discipline them. Make your house a warm and welcoming place where your child always feels loved and supported if you want to cultivate positive traits in his or her personality.

 

The Classroom

Since school is where children spend the most of their time, it's important for parents to be aware of the ways in which it may be shaping their children's identities. 

Instead of overloading students with a heavy curriculum, a great school will provide a wide variety of extracurricular activities including athletics, theatre, dance, field excursions, and the cultivation of soft skills.

 

Culture

Your kid's knowledge, beliefs, ideas, and habits will be profoundly impacted by the social behaviour and standards of the culture in which you and your child reside. A kid picks up on the norms of society without even realising it. 

 

A youngster could pick up the habit of praying if they are raised in a culture that places a premium on religion. Or, if a kid is born into a society where the arts and other forms of intellectual pursuit are highly valued, that child's interests will be shaped by that culture.

 

Relatives

Although certain aspects of a child's personality are predetermined by their place in the family, these characteristics are malleable. An only child, for instance, may develop undesirable characteristics like egotism as a result of being overprotected by their parents. 

 

They also may struggle to interact with others in a group setting. As a result, it is crucial to make sure these kids learn social skills like sharing and caring by taking part in team sports and other group activities.

 

News and Media

In the modern day, children are not shielded from exposure to celebrity and influencer narratives on entertainment outlets like YouTube, TV, movies, Instagram, etc. 

 

They monitor celebrity news and social media profiles in an effort to emulate their idols. 

Although it is encouraging to learn certain positive characteristics through media, we must be vigilant to avoid picking up any undesirable ones. So, it's up to you as a parent to ensure that your kid is only learning good lessons from the media.

 

Social Circles

It's important to monitor your child's social life without becoming overbearing, and that includes keeping an eye on who his or her pals are. You may also ask your child's instructors for assistance in proper child grooming by making them enroll in the best online spoken english classes in India.

 

The years between when a kid is a toddler and when he or she starts school are filled with many changes. Every stage presents its own unique set of difficulties, opportunities, and lessons. As a parent, you have a responsibility to encourage your child's full potential at this formative time.

 

