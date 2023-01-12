7 Tips to Maintain Heart Health

Heart is among the most important organs of the body, and plays a key role in its day-to-day functioning. Therefore, it becomes important to take care of your heart health. Here, we share some tips that can be useful in the maintenance of a healthy heart:

1. Consume Healthy Fats

Fats are divided into two types: saturated and unsaturated. Unsaturated fats are further divided into monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. The polyunsaturated fats are considered to be the healthiest for your body. Omega 3 is a type of these healthy fats that you can consume through various sources like salmon, oysters, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, etc. If you are unable to get enough amounts through diet alone, you can rely on TrueBasics fish oil capsules or tablets.

Another broad category of fats consists of trans fats. These are the unhealthiest as well as the highest processed forms of fats. This is because these fats increase the levels of LDL or bad cholesterol and reduce the levels of good or HDL cholesterol in the body. Trans fats are often found in baked goods, fried fast foods, and so on. You can refer to the nutritional information on the product label and make an informed decision.

2. Follow a Proper Workout Routine

Physical activity or movement on a daily basis can significantly help lower the risk of heart disease. It may also help you lower the risk of diabetes, reduce cholesterol, and regulate blood pressure. Squeezing in 30 to 60 minutes of a workout session to your daily routine may help you contribute to a healthy heart in the long run.

3. Ensure Intake of All Essential Vitamins and Minerals

A heart healthy diet helps improve cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure, and reduce the risk of diabetes. An ideal diet should include all essential macronutrients and micronutrients. These can be consumed in the form of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, lean meats and fish, etc. You can also rely on multi vitamin tablets for the intake of all essential micronutrients.

4. Say No to Smoking

Cigarettes and tobacco possess the ability to damage your heart as well as blood vessels. Smoking cigarettes or even being exposed to secondhand smoke can lead to a reduction of oxygen in your blood. This further leads to an increase in blood pressure as well as the heart rate. Those who have already smoked for long periods of time will also start seeing a difference once they quit.

5. Manage Your Weight

Effective weight management is essential to control the effects of conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and others on your health. These are directly related to your heart health, and may increase the risk of heart disease if left untreated. You can follow a calorie-deficit diet and an active workout routine in order to control your weight. Addition of heart health supplements to your low calorie diet can also help you maintain a healthy heart.

6. Minimise Stress

Even though it is not possible to entirely get rid of stress, it can be controlled to an extent. Some individuals may rely on overeating, smoking or consuming alcohol to deal with it. However, these will only contribute to health issues in the long-term. You can opt for healthy alternatives like meditation or exercise to deal with it in a healthy way.

7. Get Tested Regularly

Staying in touch with your doctor, and regularly getting screened for cholesterol levels, diabetes and hypertension can help you stay aware about your health. This enables you to make decisions in favour of the same, and taking necessary actions basis the test results.

Conclusion

These were our two cents on how you can maintain a healthy heart. Making minor lifestyle changes to your daily routine will prove to be highly beneficial for your heart as well as overall health in the long run. It will help you lead a long, healthy life with minimal diseases or illnesses.

