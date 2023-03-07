AB InBev India Upskills Over 2000 Farmers Through Their Smart Barley Program

Over the years technology has evolved and has helped farmers with the cultivation of crops. It is of utmost importance that farmers are educated about the latest innovation and best practices, keeping sustainability in mind. Even though malt barley is in huge demand, farmers still struggle to get and use inputs like better seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers. Also, they lack a fundamental understanding of post-harvest procedures as well as agronomic procedures, soil management, and protection against pests and illnesses carried by insects. Beer manufacturers are highly dependent on barley for their production other than other industries like FMCG- biscuits, health supplements brands.

Reinforcing its commitment to Barley farmers, Ab InBev India has built a robust Smart Barley Program. On ‘4th Barley Growers Day’, Ashwin Kak, Head of Procurement and Sustainability, India and Southeast Asia, AB InBev discussed about the program and gave us more insight into it.

How is AB InBev India supporting sustainable agriculture practices for barley production and improving the livelihoods of farmers in India?

At AB InBev India, we believe in the power of collaboration to help farmers thrive. We rely on high-quality crops from thriving communities and healthy ecosystems to brew top-quality beers across price points. We remain committed to taking a farmer-centric approach in our commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture supply chains and leveraging our direct, local connection through our agronomists and researchers on the ground to reach our goal of 100% of our direct farmers will be skilled, connected, and financially empowered by 2025. Our three pillars outline the key elements of this work with farmers globally – we provide access to crop varieties, training on good agriculture practices, timely insights for better decision making and appropriate financial tools to build resilient supply chains across our sourcing regions.

One of the Smart Barley program's key enablers is connecting farmers to our Agri-digital platform, Kisan Hub. This unified platform brings predictability and enables stakeholders to analyse data to drive structure, efficiency, and profitability via informed decision-making within our farmer base.

How would you introduce sustainability to farmers through Smart Barley Programme?

We are committed to building a company that lasts for the next 100+ years, but we know we can only do that with a healthy natural environment and thriving communities. Over the last decade, we have firmly committed to creating a better world aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, driving growth and improving livelihoods across our entire value chain—from our growers and retailers to our consumers' communities.

With that in mind, we launched our global Sustainability Goals, which included:

Smart Agriculture: 100% of all direct farmers will be skilled, connected and financially empowered.

Circular Economy: 100% of products will be packaged in returnable or majority-recycled content.

Renewable Energy: 100% renewable electricity will be sourced from renewable sources globally (already announced); and a 25% reduction in carbon emissions across our value chain

Water Stewardship: Measurably improve water availability and quality for 100% of our communities in high-stress areas

Our Smart Barley program has covered over 469 villages across 13 districts across Haryana and Rajasthan, with 2000+ training in 12 topics over the last few years. Through Smart Agriculture, we have been associated with more than 2000+ Barley farmers in India since 2006. In 2016, as part of the Smart Barley Program under the Better World Initiative, AB InBev India organised an event where 1000 farmers across Haryana participated in skill development workshops on sustainable agricultural practices. Every year since then, AB InBev India is reinforcing its commitment towards India by organising various editions of ‘Barley Growers Day’ focusing on skill development, empowerment & entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and scientific farming.

Our Smart Barley program has expanded more than tenfold and now engages over 2500 farmers. We have enabled them with technology platforms to have live access to all weather-related information, personalised soil test report analysis and insights to help solve challenges and improve their productivity, livelihoods and environmental performance.

On Growers Day, What AB InBev India is doing to upskill farmers?

To honour the farmers collaborating with AB InBev, we have organised the 4th edition of our Annual Barley Growers Day at Farukh Nagar in Haryana on 6 March 2023. We will spotlight how to effectively develop technology and crop management initiatives that address the farmers' needs and improve agriculture production while driving sustainability across the value chain.

During the event, we will highlight aspects that will upskill these farmers, including:

- The display of various crop management trials & training of farmers by R&D experts

- Learn from the best agriculture experts and start-ups

- Showcase state-of-the-art agro technologies

- Recognition and felicitation of progressive farmers with their successful case studies

- Engagement of prominent external influencers and stakeholders such as the state-level bureaucracy, government agriculture department experts, embassy officials etc.

Through this program, how would farmers be benefitted?

The Smart Barley program aims to engage, acknowledge, and inspire farmers to effectively co-develop a portfolio of technology and crop management initiatives that address the grower needs on farming and improve agriculture production while continuing to drive sustainability across the agriculture value chain. This program will focus on skill development, empowerment & entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and scientific farming. The key benefits we hope to foresee are:

Farmers can optimise land use, securing income and enabling them to participate in the growth of the industry:

The production of high-quality barley with investments in the development of improved varieties with access to quality seeds and inputs

Farmers can save a significant quantity of fertilisers and inputs, thereby reducing the impact on the environment

The promotion of entrepreneurship by enhancing and upskilling the farmer’s techniques by teaching sustainable agricultural practices

In what ways is the programme encouraging farmers to participate, and what has been their response to the programme so far?

We run one of the most holistic farmer-focused sourcing programs in the country. The program focuses on upskilling and digitising the farming ecosystem to drive efficiencies in yield & income for farmers and better-quality raw materials for AB InBev India. Over the years, our program has expanded four times and benefited more than 2500 barley farmers across Haryana and Rajasthan. As part of the program, AB InBev India supports barley farmers throughout the crop cycle via soil testing, crop protocols, digital advisories—and quality testing post-harvest.

Some of the outcomes of the program have been: