AMBAY EYE CARE & LASIK CENTRE ADOPTS TOPO GUIDED LASIK!

Lasik surgery is a refractive surgery which corrects refractive errors i.e Myopia, Hypermetropia & Astigmatism by changing the curvature of the cornea so that light is focused precisely on the retina again.

Topoguided Lasik creates a completely personalized treatment which is unique to your eyes by creating a profile for treatment by mapping 22,000 unique points on your cornea. While LASIK and Smile is limited to vision correction only, Topoguided Lasik has given unmatched outcomes in the field of eye correction treatments. The advanced & revolutionary technique of Topoguided Lasik is ahead of other refractive treatments such as SMILE & LASIK. Topoguided Laisk can correct your vision as well rectifies the irregularities in your cornea, giving you a sharp and accurate vision. This accuracy of topo guided Lasik is unmatched by any other refractive procedure in the world.

Topoguided Lasik is the only advanced refractive procedure in the world which aims toward spectacle removal as well as other cornea aberrations. It is the best treatment for people with refractive errors because of its unmatched precision and accuracy in treatment.

LASIK is a safe and effective procedure to treat refractive error (Spectacle Power) and helps to eliminate the use of glasses and contact lenses. At Ambay Eye Care Hospital we use most of the advanced laser systems the Zeiss MEL Excimer Laser System, the world leader in medical technology. The laser system is designed to make corrections precisely to your eye’s unique attributes, allowing for an individualized treatment that is customized to your eyes only.

PRESBYOPIA is a refractive error that comes with age. The visual condition affects almost everyone over the age of 40. Due to Presbyopia reading finer print like reading the newspaper becomes harder and you begin to hold things at a distance to be able to read them clearly. PRESBYOND LASER BLENDED VISION is a new physiologically optimised laser treatment option for presbyopia. PRESBYOND is a comfortable, fast and efficient way to get back your youthful vision. It is a breakthrough laser procedure offering multiple advantages as an outstanding visual acuity at all distances i.e. far & near, intermediate vision improve-adjustable treatment. After PRESBYOND, vision is clear at all distances & one is able to do computer work comfortably. Anybody after 40 who is using reading glasses or bifocal glasses both for far & near is a suitable patient. Even a patient above 60yrs can get PRESBYOND done.

