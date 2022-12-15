 AMBAY EYE CARE & LASIK CENTRE ADOPTS TOPO GUIDED LASIK! : The Tribune India

AMBAY EYE CARE & LASIK CENTRE ADOPTS TOPO GUIDED LASIK!

TOPOGUIDED LASIK IS MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR VISION CORRECTION!

AMBAY EYE CARE & LASIK CENTRE ADOPTS TOPO GUIDED LASIK!


Ambay Eye Care & Lasik Centre the premier eye care Centre in Ludhiana is a pioneer in Lasik surgery. we are equipped with the most advanced technology allowing for an individualized treatment that is customized to your eyes only.

Lasik surgery is a refractive surgery which corrects refractive errors i.e Myopia, Hypermetropia & Astigmatism by changing the curvature of the cornea so that light is focused precisely on the retina again.

Topoguided Lasik creates a completely personalized treatment which is unique to your eyes by creating a profile for treatment by mapping 22,000 unique points on your cornea. While LASIK and Smile is limited to vision correction only, Topoguided Lasik has given unmatched outcomes in the field of eye correction treatments. The advanced & revolutionary technique of Topoguided Lasik is ahead of other refractive treatments such as SMILE & LASIK. Topoguided Laisk can correct your vision as well rectifies the irregularities in your cornea, giving you a sharp and accurate vision. This accuracy of topo guided Lasik is unmatched by any other refractive procedure in the world.

Topoguided Lasik is the only advanced refractive procedure in the world which aims toward spectacle removal as well as other cornea aberrations. It is the best treatment for people with refractive errors because of its unmatched precision and accuracy in treatment.

LASIK is a safe and effective procedure to treat refractive error (Spectacle Power) and helps to eliminate the use of glasses and contact lenses. At Ambay Eye Care Hospital we use most of the advanced laser systems the Zeiss MEL Excimer Laser System, the world leader in medical technology. The laser system is designed to make corrections precisely to your eye’s unique attributes, allowing for an individualized treatment that is customized to your eyes only.

PRESBYOPIA is a refractive error that comes with age. The visual condition affects almost everyone over the age of 40. Due to Presbyopia reading finer print like reading the newspaper becomes harder and you begin to hold things at a distance to be able to read them clearly. PRESBYOND LASER BLENDED VISION is a new physiologically optimised laser treatment option for presbyopia. PRESBYOND is a comfortable, fast and efficient way to get back your youthful vision. It is a breakthrough laser procedure offering multiple advantages as an outstanding visual acuity at all distances i.e. far & near, intermediate vision improve-adjustable treatment. After PRESBYOND, vision is clear at all distances & one is able to do computer work comfortably. Anybody after 40 who is using reading glasses or bifocal glasses both for far & near is a suitable patient. Even a patient above 60yrs can get PRESBYOND done.

Ambay Eye Care & Lasik Centre is the only advanced centre in Ludhiana for topo-guided treatment because of its high success rate and genuine rates. Ambay Eye Care has the sole mission of providing high-quality care with technologically advanced outpatient facilities staffed by sensitive and committed professionals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

6
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

10
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s costume in ‘Pathaan’ song sparks row; MP home minister says some scenes need to be ‘corrected’

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test