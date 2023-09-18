 An Idol Donation Ceremony for Ganesh Utsav (Festival) In Kashmir : The Tribune India

Punit Balan (Celebration Chief, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal)



Pune: Seven Ganpati Mandalas from Pune have joined forces to organise an idol donation ceremony for the "Ganpatyar Temple" in Kashmir to commemorate Ganesh Utsav. As a result of this event, Kashmir will hold a one-and-a-half-day Ganesh Utsav this year. Mr Punit Balan, trustee and festival director of the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Trust, expressed the belief that the Ganesh festival would bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to the Kashmir region.

This year, the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, along with six other Ganpati Mandalas from Pune, have decided to hold a public Ganesh Utsav in Kashmir. As a result, Sandeep Kaul and Shishant Chako of Srinagar's Ganpatiyar Temple were given a replica of Bappa, the village deity of Pune's Kasba Ganpati Mandal. Ganesh Utsav will be held in Kashmir for one and a half days this year. This noble endeavour was initiated by seven Mandalas, including Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal, Guruji Talim Ganpati Mandal, Tulshi Baug Ganpati Mandal, Kesariwada Ganpati Mandal, Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, and Akhil Mandai Mandal. On Thursday, they all came together to donate the idol to Kashmir. The Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Trust enthusiastically organised the event. Previously, the Abhedya Dhol Tasha team performed admirably.

On this occasion, dignitaries such as the trustee of the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Trust, festival head Punit Balan, the trust's chairman Sanjeev Javale, the president of Kasba Ganesh Mandal Shrikant Shete, the president of Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandal Prasad Kulkarni, the president of Guruji Talim Mandal Praveen Pardeshi, the treasurer of Tulshi Baug Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Nitin Pandit, the representative of Kesari Ganeshotsav Anil Sakpal, the chairman of the Akhil Mandai Mandal Anna Thorat, and other officials were present.

On this occasion, Shrikant Shete stated, "Kashmir is heaven on Earth, and Bappa's blessings are here to enhance happiness and prosperity." This idol was given to us as a gift from Bappa, and we are giving it to contribute to a more advanced, prosperous, peaceful, and happy Kashmir."

"Like in Pune, we believe Ganesh Utsav should be celebrated in Kashmir," Anna Thorat said. This is the first step towards that goal."

Quote : "In India, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari and Lokmanya Tilak of Pune founded Ganeshotsav. Today, Ganeshotsav is observed in other countries as well. So why is it not celebrated in Kashmir, which is a part of our own country? That is why all of us respected Mandals have decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Kashmir. We believe that celebrating Ganeshotsav in Kashmir will increase not only social harmony, but also happiness and prosperity.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

