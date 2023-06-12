 Analysts are making price predictions for Tradecurve, Polygon and XRP $1 mark : The Tribune India

Analysts are making price predictions for Tradecurve, Polygon and XRP $1 mark

Analysts are making price predictions for Tradecurve, Polygon and XRP $1 mark


Many cryptocurrencies managed to soar towards new all-time high points of value during the 2021 bull run; however, as of June 2023, we have seen significant declines in value. Many traders and investors might be confused if they want to hold onto their altcoins or sell them.

Today, we will take a closer look at the different opinions analysts have surrounding the future of Tradecurve, Polygon, and XRP and see which altcoin they think has the highest potential to climb to $1 by the end of the year.

>>BUY TCRV TOKENS NOW<<

Analysts Predict That XRP Can Grow In Value

Before we dive into what analysts think about the future of XRP, it is important to know its current price point, and as of June 10, 2023, 1 XRP coin is worth $0.500875. As for its recent performance, in the last month, XRP has been up by 20.9%.

In the last seven days, XRP has seen its lowest point of value at $0.486993, with its highest point at $0.543539. XRP is still far from its all-time high, originally achieved in 2018 at $3.40. However, it is heading upward in value.

Based on predictions made by analysts, XRP is predicted to have a maximum price of $0.729927 at the end of 2023 and to climb to $1.1 by the end of 2024. This means that there is a bullish sentiment for the future of XRP, and investors are taking note.

Polygon To See a Bullish Run According to Analysts

When we go over the value of the Polygon cryptocurrency, on June 10, 2023, it traded at $0.587921. When we go over its weekly performance, its low point was at $0.557918, while its high point was at $0.905453.

The Polygon cryptocurrency experienced a bearish outlook in the last 24 hours, when it decreased by 20.9%. The all-time high for Polygon was in December of 2021 when it reached $2.92.

When experts conducted an analysis of the Polygon prices, they predicted that the cryptocurrency could reach a maximum point of $1.09 by the end of 2023. As for the end of 2024, they predicted a maximum price of $1.67.

Tradecurve to Climb by 100x Based on Analyst Predictions

The analyst then went over the potential future of the Tradecurve cryptocurrency, presently trading at a value of $0.015 during Stage 3 of its presale. At this stage, 51,099,489 tokens have already been sold, indicating that the presale is nearly 70% completed, as there are a maximum of 75,000,000 tokens during this stage. Based on the massive momentum of the sale, and the overall interest in decentralized alternatives to CEXs, analysts are bullish on its future.

Tradecurve provides users access to the global derivatives market from a truly decentralized and borderless platform accessible to anyone, that does not require Know-Your-Customer (KYC) completion and lets users trade CFDs, forex, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, and bonds, alongside cryptocurrencies. Each user can just deposit crypto into the platform, which will be used as collateral when making trades.

The upward projected outlook for Tradecurve is based on its current momentum and the huge potential of the markets where it operates. For example the global foreign exchange (FX) markets reached $7.5 trillion per day in April 2022 and that is just one market. As more CEXs are being targeted by the SEC, such as Binance and Coinbase, it is clear that investors will look for alternatives that allow them to maintain their anonymity, and in this aspect, Tradecurve is a top choice. Based on all of this, analysts predict a 100x climb in value when it launches, putting its price at $1.5 at launch.

Learn more about Tradecurve and the TCRV token below:

Click Here For Website

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

2
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

3
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

4
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

5
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

6
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

7
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

8
Nation

Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi

9
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

10
Sports

India stun South Korea, clinch maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to cyclo...

Budhlada AAP MLA Budh Ram appointed party’s Punjab working president

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

Video shows moments after iron pillor collapse that killed 24-year-old model in Noida’s Film City studio

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days