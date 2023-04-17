Animstok.com to offer complete animal science value chain services

New Delhi (India), April 17: Buying dairy products, livestock, poultry, and fisheries is set to become much more convenient as AnimStok.com, an online marketplace in the entire animal science economy is expected to start full-fledged commercial operation over the next fortnight. The soon to be operational platform will offer services in all the segments - B2B, B2C, and C2C.

Providing details about the plan, Ms. Karishma Dagar, Co-founder of the company said, “Animpet Ecomm was incorporated in April 2021 and few months later we registered it as a 360-degree start-up. As we intend to provide 360-degree animal focused offerings, it required a lot of homework. But now we are geared up to launch our services. Our pilot has been successfully completed and the response has been very encouraging.”

AnimStok is a B2B (business to business), B2C (business to consumer) and C2C (consumer to consumer) e-commerce platform and aims to integrate the entire value chain of the livestock economy, for instance, live animals, row and ready products as well as feed for their cattle.

The online platform, registered under the government’s ambitious Start-up India program, serves in total of 15 categories including livestock, dairy, feed, poultry, meat, fishery, pets, veterinary, equine, leather, animal infrastructure, animal art, animal sports and fairs.

“There is huge market to be tapped. As per 2021-22 data, the global animal economy size is $3.7 trillion while in India its $400 billion,” she said.

India tops the world in terms of milk production with 24% share, is at second place in fish production with 7.6% global share, number third in egg production and comes at eighth place in meat production.

“This is an ‘open for all’ platform where anybody, from an established brand to a local vendor, can register and sell their services and products with the advantage of a zero joining fee,” she added.

As the requirements of B2B, B2C, and C2C segments vary, the company plans to deploy technology in a big way to overcome the challenges.

“Results of the trial run (pilot) were highly encouraging as enquiries and lead generation from interested stakeholders both in India and abroad were beyond our expectation. Since the expansion of the concept and the platform will require substantial financial support, it will be our next stage focus,” said Dagar.

AnimStok.com has already on board nearly 25,000 vendors who offer several thousand products and services. Once the commercial operation starts, the company plans to build a team of 12,000 by end of the current fiscal depending on the growth.

After the commercial launch, AnimStok.com will target to take on board 10 million products (one product by two companies to be counted as two products) in the first year itself along with a listing of one million vendors.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.