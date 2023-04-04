 Anticipated Bitcoin Bull Market Approaches As Tether Emerges As The Most Reliable Stablecoin, Alongside The Launch Of NFTs By Big Eyes Coin : The Tribune India

Anticipated Bitcoin Bull Market Approaches As Tether Emerges As The Most Reliable Stablecoin, Alongside The Launch Of NFTs By Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bearish winter for a long time, but things are finally starting to be positive. Analysts predict that the crypto winter is ending, and a bullish period is on the horizon. Since 2021, the market cap has decreased by almost two-thirds, plummeting from $3 trillion to around $1.9 trillion, and investors have been struggling. However, recent developments with Bitcoin and some altcoins indicate a potential complete turnaround, leading to an extended period of bullish market trends.

 

Bitcoin To Expect Bull Market Anytime Now

Bitcoin (BTC)'s derivatives trading volume has surged much faster than its spot trading volume. BTC's 7-day average spot trading volume has only increased by $24 billion, while the derivatives volume has reached nearly $1 trillion on various exchanges, the highest ever in Bitcoin's history. The recent surge in derivatives volume may be due to the US bank crisis, leading traditional bankers to view Bitcoin as a valuable alternative.

 

Bitcoin's open interest has recently risen to around $12.14 billion, suggesting that institutional investors are now entering the cryptocurrency market. This is a positive sign of an approaching bull market. BTC recently experienced a dip from a high of $28,783 to a low of $27,000 after news of an interest rate hike by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. As of writing, BTC is trading at $28,343, with recent gains pushing BTC above a macro downtrend, confirming the start of a new bull market. Expect bullish moves from Bitcoin soon.

 

Tether emerges as the Safest Stablecoin

Despite long-standing concerns about its opaque asset backing and parent company Tether Global, USDT maintained its position and even traded at a premium in the following days. Recent data reveals that over the past few weeks, at least $5 billion of inflows into USDT have brought its market capitalization to over $77 billion as of Wednesday. One reason may be USDT's supposed low exposure to the US banking system, making it one of the safest stablecoins to pivot to currently, according to François Cluzeau, head of trading at Flowdesk. USDT's liquidity has been further maintained by trading USDC and DAI for USDT.

          

Tether's ability to weather the crisis may be due to its lack of direct exposure to SVB, unlike other significant stablecoins like DAI, which were indirectly exposed and depegged due to their collateralization by USDC. Tether's strategy of holding various assets to back its stablecoins has helped minimize duration risk, according to Mitya Argunov, Chief Product Officer at P2P.org. The flight to USDT as a haven should be seen as confidence in Tether's portfolio risk management strategy, which has enabled it to perform well during the crisis.

  Big Eyes Coin Launches NFT On Opensea

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin designed to funnel wealth into the DeFi ecosystem while supporting a crucial part of the world's ecosystem. It operates on the Ethereum Blockchain and utilizes the ERC-20 standard used by several cryptocurrency exchanges. With Ethereum being the largest DeFi market in terms of active users, Big Eyes Coin has access to a highly liquid market, ensuring a prosperous future for the project. The ICO for the meme coin started in Q3 2022 and is currently in its 12th stage of the presale, having raised a remarkable $32.75 million. The team is preparing to enter the presale phase for the highly anticipated launch.

 

Big Eyes Coin's mascot is looking to reward loyal customers who love their kitties with a new collection of NFTs that can be minted on the ETH blockchain. These NFTs will be launched on March 31st and available through custom and unique cards as rewards inside Loot boxes. When opened, users will receive both a card and BIG tokens, with the option to mint the card as an NFT. However, each card can only be minted once.

                

Starting April 3rd, this NFT collection will be listed on Opensea, the Ethereum NFT Market. Each NFT can be minted for 0.05 ETH and is intended for collecting and trading on Opensea, enhancing your meme coin experience by several notches.

 

With Stablecoins like Tether reinstating the trust of investors in crypto and Bitcoin on the verge of hitting the Bull Market Phase, It is a welcome move for Big eyes Coin to launch its NFT.

 

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

 

